WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bridgeway Island Elementary announced in a letter to families on Thursday that a food service employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The school said the employee has not been to the facility since April 3.

Details regarding the individual or their condition were not released.

All schools within the Washington Unified School District will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic.

As of Friday, Yolo County has a total of 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.