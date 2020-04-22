Family Meal
sacfamilymeal.com
Open For Business: Lido Cafe
http://www.lidobarandgrill.com
Berry’s Creations
Instagram: @berrys.creations
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Berrys-Creations-113828893417724/
New Glory Eatery and Taproom
5540 Douglas BLVD Granite Bay, CA 95746
newglorybeer.com/eatery
“Batwoman”
Returns Sunday April 26
8pm
On CW31
Courtney’s Creations and Events
http://www.courtneyscreationsandevents.com
(916)549-8228
https://www.facebook.com/Courtneyscreationsandevents/
https://www.facebook.com/605-Event-Studio-
https://instagram.com/courtneyscreationsandevents
https://instagram.com/605_eventstudio
World Centric
Leading compostable tableware company, that donates at least 25% of their profits to glob
http://www.worldcentric.com
The Red Door Antiques, Vintage & More
9056 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
http://www.thereddoorelkgrove.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorElkGrove/
Dinorah Klingler Award-Winning Singer
Wednesdays @ 5:30 pm
Facebook live
https://www.facebook.com/Dinorah.entertainment
https://www.dinorahmusic.com/
IV Drips For First Responders
916.777.DRIP (3747)
http://www.restorelp.com/giveback/
The Powerhouse Science Center
Digital Science Programs
Bringing Science to the homes of families during the pandemic.
powerhouses.org