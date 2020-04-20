SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 10-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Sutter County on Sunday, California Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened on Highway 20 east of S. Tarke Road.

Investigators say 29-year-old Tony Daniel Kesterson and a 10-year-old boy were speeding down SR-20 when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a concrete wall.

An oncoming pickup truck tried to stop but wasn’t able to in time and crashed into the car’s right rear side.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kesterson suffered major injuries.

CHP says they are still investigating what caused Kesterson to drive into the wall, but they say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.