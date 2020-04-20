CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A Carmichael building was gutted by a fire late Sunday night, authorities say.

The incident happened near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Marconi Avenue.

Sacramento Metro Fire says firefighters responded just before 11:30 p.m. and found heavy fire throughout a business complex. A second alarm was called immediately.

About 50 firefighters showed up to the scene. The fire was contained within an hour.

No one was hurt in the fire, authorities say.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.