



AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of smashing out storefront windows in an Auburn area neighborhood.

The incidents happened last week in the Train Village area along Auburn Ravine Road. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, several businesses – including the Taco Bell, Starbucks and Shingle Springs Tribal TANF – had their windows smashed.

A bench was also broken at the Red Lion Inn, deputies say.

With the help of sheriff’s office helicopter, detectives searched the area and spotted the suspect walking out of the Dollar Store.

Detectives were able to link the suspect to the vandalism spree with the help of surveillance video from a nearby business and he was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Auburn resident Justin Zillyette. He’s facing charges of vandalism of more than $400.