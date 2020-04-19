MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department said they arrested two gang members who were in possession of illegal firearms.

Police said Carlos Vasquez-Moran, 19, of Modesto, and Jesus Pineda, 20, of San Francisco, were among a group of gang members this past week in the 1900 block of Ironside Drive.

The department said its street gang unit approached the group and discovered the illegal firearms were ghost guns, which have no serial numbers.

Vasquez-Moran and Pineda both face numerous weapons charges.