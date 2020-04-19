ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department announced an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured one person and left a home and two vehicles hit by gunfire on April 12.

The department said Alejandro Villalobos, 19, was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting, which happened on the 9100 block of Lujan Drive. Police said Villalobos was already in custody on unrelated charges and now faces additional charges of attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

Investigators said the victim was standing in between two vehicles in the area when another vehicle drove by and fired shots in the victim’s direction, striking him in the leg causing non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no description of the suspect vehicle released, but police said the vehicle drove off eastbound on Lujan Drive following the shooting.

There was no information released regarding potential other suspects.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.