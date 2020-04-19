Getting Life on TrackIf you're self-isolating and happen to live alone it's important to hold yourself accountable and keep reaching for your goals. Sabrina is at her home sharing tips on how to get back on track with personal goals when living alone.

Athlete Mental HealthYoung athletes, high school and college, across the country are feeling the negative impact of the loss of sports competition and team interactions. Kim Knight of Elite Performance Minds is a mental performance skills coach that has worked with athletes across the country. She has developed a free, anonymous survey for athletes to express their concerns. Many of them have felt disappointment, frustration, loneliness, boredom and emotional stress. Tina talks to her more about this and how people can participate in the survey.

Hawks Public HouseHawks Public House is now offering a heat-and-eat dinner that feeds four for $60, with two options that change weekly. Pasta sauces, meats and lots of other fun dishes and deals including cocktails in mason jars! Bonus! Curbisde pick up! Ashley is at the Sacramento location with more!

Live Virtual YogaYoga Moves Us is a nonprofit that helps build healthier, stronger communities by sharing yoga that is available for all and by supporting those who are dedicated to inspire others through yoga.

Velvet Grill Carhop ServiceVelvet Grill Carhop Service, a staple in the Galt community is getting creative while making adjustments to the new safety measures! Velvet Grill is now offering Carhop Service! Just park and they'll come to you!

