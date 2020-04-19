SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One Sacramento County neighborhood held a socially-distanced party and parade amid the coronavirus pandemic for a beloved neighbor’s 98th birthday on Sunday.

He’s not just any neighbor. He’s lived on the block for half a century.

It was a special way to celebrate a special day for George Shadinger.

His son wanted dad to know how much he is loved.

“It’s an emotional time,” his son said.

Especially now, when seeing loved ones close up and in person is not possible.

“Since we can’t do the birthday party, we thought about Zoom and I know my dad. He wouldn’t do well with zoom,” George’s son said. “He likes people, being around people.”

George said he worked for a total of 70 years before he finally retired. He spent 42 years as a proud employee at the Pacific Bell Telephone Company.

George’s son got family, friends and neighbors to hold this parade – and even sing happy birthday – while being separated by 6 feet of social distance.

It was a day like none other for 98-year-old George Shandinger.

“Just lucky to be here,” George said. “Doing well so far. Hope to make two more.”