SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected DUI driver crashed into a tree on Highway 160 resulting in fatal injuries for one passenger and major injuries for another, the California Highway Patrol said.

North Sacramento area CHP said in a news release that all three were transported to the hospital where the driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and a female passenger was pronounced dead. A third occupant also suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened jat around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, just north of Canterbury Road.

CHP said that due to the severity of the driver’s injuries and protocols put into place because of the coronavirus, he was released to the care of trauma staff with charges pending.

The moments leading up to the crash remain under investigation.