YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – Two people are dead and one is in the hospital with major injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 99 in Yuba City early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Yuba-Sutter area CHP said two vehicles crashed head-on at around 4:40 a.m. on Highway 99 at Hitchinson Road killing two people and leaving another with major injuries.

CHP said a car with two occupants – who both were pronounced dead at the scene – traveled for unknown reasons from the northbound lanes of the highway through the southbound lanes and onto the right shoulder before turning back into the southbound lanes and crashing head-on with the other vehicle, whose driver suffered multiple fractures and was taken to the hospital.

Drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash, CHP said, and the collision remains under investigation.