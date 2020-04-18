



– A third person in Stanislaus County has been re-arrested after being released from jail as a result of a statewide zero bail order for lower-level offenses adopted to reduce incarcerated populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip Owens, 48, was released Thursday while facing charges of vehicle theft, felony evading and a parole violation, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

RELATED: California’s Zero-Bail Order Results In Multiple People Being Re-Arrested Within Days Of Release

Authorities said Owens was arrested Saturday after failing to keep his ankle monitor charged, which is a condition of his parole.

This new arrest marks another in a string of re-arrests that have been made over the past week.