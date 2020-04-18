WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenager is dead following a shooting Friday night and another man is in the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

West Sacramento police said the teenager, 17, was struck in the chest in the area of Todhunter Avenue and Somerset Drive and later died after being transported by medics. His identity was not released.

Officers said they first received reports of a shooting at around 11:55 p.m. regarding a man, 26, being hit in his trailer at 1399 Sacramento Avenue, just a short distance away from where the teen was shot. Investigators learned the man was hit by a stray bullet from the same shooting that killed the teenager.

Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in the hospital.

The department said there were reports of a black vehicle fleeing from the area, but it is unclear of the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

No further details were released.