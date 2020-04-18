STOCKTON (CBS13) – A security guard shot and killed a man who the Stockton Police Department said stabbed himself before toward the security guard wielding a knife on Friday evening.

Stockton police said the security guard was uninjured and the other man, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Country Club Boulevard. Investigators learned the security guard ordered the man to drop the knife and shot him when the man did not comply.

Police said the security guard, whose name has not been released, performed lifesaving measures un the unidentified 52-year-old until first responders arrived.

The case is actively being investigated by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the police department said.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.