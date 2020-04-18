RIO VISTA (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people who died in a head-on crash in the delta near Rio Vista earlier this week.

The victims – Alice Tarae Acoff, 27, of Sacramento, Corey Johnny Wolford, 26, of Antioch, and Omari Marquez Dill, 7, of Sacramento – died after the vehicle they were in crossed from the northbound lanes of Highway 160 into the southbound lanes after the driver lost control, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck, killing the three and leaving the two truck occupants with minor injuries. The crash happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m. just north of West Sherman Island Road.

CHP said they believed drugs and alcohol to be possible factors.