TRACY (CBS13) – A Safeway spokesperson said approximately 51 employees at the Tracy distribution center have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the first time the company has given a numerical figure on the number of confirmed cases at the facility.

In a statement to CBS13, the company said 3 percent of the facility’s approximately 1,700 employees received a positive diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed that one employee at the distribution center died from COVID-19.

Safeway said all employees at the warehouse are being screened before the start of their shifts. The company said masks have already been distributed to all employees and social distancing is continuing to be reinforced.