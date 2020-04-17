TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A child abducted from Idaho was located in the Truckee area and both suspects have been taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sergio Alcantar, 18, and Carmelo Galarza, 35, were both booked into the Nevada County Jail where they face kidnapping charges. The victim, Nayeli Ford, 14, is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Truckee area CHP said the Rupert Police Department, which is located in Rupert, Idaho, told them they believed Ford was in danger of being sexually assaulted or forced into human trafficking and that one of the suspects had a felony warrant in Idaho for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Rupert police told CHP that investigators believed the three were headed toward Santa Rosa, California. An AMBER alert was issued on Thursday for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Truckee area CHP said cell phone tracking helped located the three near the Donner Summit rest area. Galarza was located in the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle, authorities said, and Alcantar was located with Ford 200 yards north of the rest area hiding behind a large tree.