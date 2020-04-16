Yolo Delivers HOPE
Launches Today
Cost of One Meal Kit $25
Donate Online: https://www.woodlandsdinneronmain.org/hope

Yuba City Masks
facebook.com/crafty.moon.16

Tips for Parenting Positively Even During the Not So Positive Times

Home


http://www.tonyoverbay.com/courses
Instagram @virtualcouch

Jenna Reiss – Breathwork Meditation Coach
https://jennareiss.com/

Advanced IPM
https://advancedipm.com/

How to Easily Make a Protein Shake at Home

Step One: Pick a Liquid
Amount: 8 ounces
Choices: Almond milk, coconut milk, whole-fat cow’s milk, or orange juice

Step Two: Add in Protein
Amount: 20 grams or 1-2 scoops
Suggested choices: Grass-fed whey, collagen, rice, pea, or vegan protein powders

Step Three: Get Some Add-Ins
Amount: 1/4-1/2 cup
Suggested choices: Vegetables, such as kale or spinach; fruit, such as banana, blueberries, mango, pineapple, raspberries, or strawberries; healthy fats, such as avocado, or peanut or almond butter

Step Four: Supplemental Boosts (Optional)
Amount: 1 serving
Suggested choices: Chia, flax, or hemp seeds; creatine; Generation UCAN; L-glutamine; or matcha

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
Help us name these kittens! Visit http://www.sspca.org/kittennames
Did you find a kitten? Visit http://www.sspca.org/foundkitten for tips!
Want to donate kitten supplies? Visit http://www.sspca.org/amazon!

Painted Cork
http://www.paintedcork.com
Folsom studio: 916-985-4535
Sacramento Studio: 916-442-2675
Facebook: The Painted Cork ~ Folsom
Facebook: The Painted Cork ~ Sacramento
Instagram: @painted_cork

Rockville Terrace Senior Living
Website: http://www.rockvilleterrace.com Phone: (707) 862-2222

Bogle Vineyards and Winery
boglewinery.com

Burgers And Brew Table For All
https://www.facebook.com/burgersandbrewRst/

School of Rock Elk Grove and Roseville
http://www.schoolofrock.com

