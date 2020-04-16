



Stockton police are asking for the public’s help to find two women accused of stealing from a Stockton grocery store.

On April 7 around 5 p.m., the two women walked into the store in the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue and put items from the store into a bag that police say was concealed. They then went up to the check stand and paid for only a few items, and when they went to leave, store employees confronted them about the other items they allegedly hadn’t purchased.

One suspect then pushed past the clerk and splashed another store clerk with a bottle of soda. They left the store and got into a white Toyota Rav4, registered to Hertz Rental Car. Photos of the suspects are being shared by police.

The women reportedly stole $50 worth of wine.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call Stockton police’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Gilley at (209) 937-7072 or Christopher.gilley@stocktonca.gov.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers at StocktonPD.org, or by calling (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.