STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are asking for the public’s help to find two women accused of stealing from a Stockton grocery store.

On April 7 around 5 p.m., the two women walked into the store in the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue and put items from the store into a bag that police say was concealed. They then went up to the check stand and paid for only a few items, and when they went to leave, store employees confronted them about the other items they allegedly hadn’t purchased.

credit: Stockon PD

One suspect then pushed past the clerk and splashed another store clerk with a bottle of soda. They left the store and got into a white Toyota Rav4, registered to Hertz Rental Car. Photos of the suspects are being shared by police. 

The women reportedly stole $50 worth of wine.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call Stockton police’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Gilley at (209) 937-7072 or Christopher.gilley@stocktonca.gov.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers at StocktonPD.org, or by calling (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

 