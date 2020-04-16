



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An important part of staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic is making sure your homemade masks are cleaned after each use.

The best way to sanitize your mask is to throw it in the washing machine, not the microwave. Microwaving masks is a fire hazard.

Health officials recommend using a high-grade detergent and a small amount of bleach to disinfect your masks.

Masks should be cleaned after each use and should be put on and taken off with clean hands.