



MANTECA (CBS13) — The Manteca police department is taking extra steps to enforce the coronavirus stay-at-home order after they say they’ve received more than 70 complaints a week about lack of social distancing.

Officials say some stores are not following proper regulations, forcing the police department to add extra measures.

Starting Friday, businesses will have to mark out six feet inside stores for their customers to stand on. They’ll have to display cleaning products in front of their stores, and publicly post signage proving they’re following the rules.

To help enforce this, the department will change up the patrol of one specific group of officers.

“School resource officers are assigned to each high school within the city of Manteca. The regular duties can go anywhere for mentoring or enforcing laws on the campus. Now we’re using that resource to help flatten the curve,” Manteca Police Department spokesperson Stephen Schluer said.

Schluer said the officers will be educating and enforcing the more stringent regulations. Businesses will have to be in compliance by Friday.