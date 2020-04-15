FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A Fair Oaks teen was granted a very special wish on Tuesday.

Cassidy Sable, 16, has been battling thyroid cancer and a skin condition. She also has six siblings and has had to share a bedroom as she goes through treatment and recovered from surgery.

While many wishes have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to secure a camper trailer from Camping World for Cassidy so she can finally have a space of her own.

The camper was delivered in style Tuesday, escorted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies. Sable’s neighbors and friends lined her street, appropriately socially distanced, holding signs of support.