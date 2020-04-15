Urban Yogi Meets Urban Flex

http://www.theurbanyogistudio.com/virutal-studio

Handels Folsom

1011 E Bidwell St Suite 123

Folsom, CA 95630

handelsicecream.com/folsom

Oak Park Music Livestream

@behold916 (Instagram)

http://www.opbrewco.com

“In the Dark”

Season 2 Premiere Thursday April 16

9 p.m.

On CW31

City of Davis Recreation

Youth Activity

https://www.facebook.com/CityofDavisRecreation/

City of Davis Recreation

Senior Activity

https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/parks-and-community-services/senior-services

530-757-5696

The Germ Book

thegermbook.com

Virtual Talent Show

How to enter:

Add #placerarts to any social media posts or email a YouTube or Facebook link of your video to executivedirector@placerarts.org.

Website: http://www.spotlightmusiclessons.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightmusiclessons/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spotlightmusiclessons/

FREE Guitar and Piano lessons on Facebook every Tuesday

Ink At Home

http://www.916ink.org/inkathome

instagram.com/916ink

https://www.facebook.com/916Ink/

Front Porch Project

Marilena Kalfountzos

http://www.instagram.com/marilenak.photography

La Piccolina Baby Boutique Virtual Shopping

Virtual Shopping Hours Available on Facebook

https://www.la-piccolina.com/#/

916-246-9511

The Good Scoop

1160 Pitt School Rd Suite A, Dixon, CA

https://www.thegoodscoopicecream.com/

Buonarroti Ristorante Virtual Cooking Classes

Free but Donations Are Accepted

http://www.buonarrotis.com/

(916) 645-7951