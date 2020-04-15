Question of the Day Pt 2Tina wants to know, if you could sew, what would you make?

21 hours ago

National Mask InitiativeWe've had many organizations coming together to make and donate masks for everyone... but that is not the case everywhere. Sabrina Silva is meeting up with a local woman in Roseville who's helping out a national mask donation initiative to send masks to the places needing them most, allowing anyone in any state or city to help out.

21 hours ago

Open For Biz: Café BravoWe met some of the members of the Facebook group "Turlock to go" last week... This week we asked them to recommend restaurants in nearby communities offering to-go and curbside pick-up! Yesterday we highlighted open eateries in Modesto, today we're live at Café Bravo in Oakdale!

21 hours ago

Rover to the Rescue Pt 3TP Master Dave Grasoff is passing along some more rolls to Good Day viewers!

21 hours ago

School ShoutoutLori Wallace Is live on Zoom with a BUNCH of teachers, including Principle Candy Barnett, from Hickman Community Charter! They are asking thier students to think of a creative way to show how they are fighting like a Warrior to keep learning, and they’re calling it the Warrior Proejct! #wearewarriors

21 hours ago