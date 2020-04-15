Menu
Question of the Day Pt 2
Tina wants to know, if you could sew, what would you make?
21 hours ago
National Mask Initiative
We've had many organizations coming together to make and donate masks for everyone... but that is not the case everywhere. Sabrina Silva is meeting up with a local woman in Roseville who's helping out a national mask donation initiative to send masks to the places needing them most, allowing anyone in any state or city to help out.
21 hours ago
Open For Biz: Café Bravo
We met some of the members of the Facebook group "Turlock to go" last week... This week we asked them to recommend restaurants in nearby communities offering to-go and curbside pick-up! Yesterday we highlighted open eateries in Modesto, today we're live at Café Bravo in Oakdale!
21 hours ago
Rover to the Rescue Pt 3
TP Master Dave Grasoff is passing along some more rolls to Good Day viewers!
21 hours ago
School Shoutout
Lori Wallace Is live on Zoom with a BUNCH of teachers, including Principle Candy Barnett, from Hickman Community Charter! They are asking thier students to think of a creative way to show how they are fighting like a Warrior to keep learning, and they’re calling it the Warrior Proejct! #wearewarriors
21 hours ago
ELLE Goes Through Kat McNamara’s Phone: DMs, Selfies, and Crazy Group Chats
April 15, 2020 at 6:26 am
