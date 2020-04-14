



WINTERS (CBS13) — Sometimes a smile can come from receiving a gift as simple as a flower. A Winters family hopes to bring a “bunch” of happiness to their community by leaving bouquets on their doorsteps.

It’s not your average “ding dong ditch” — Mika McClain makes her run house after house and dropping something special on each doorstep.

In one word, she can tell you how she hopes people feel when they find them — “Happy,” she said.

She does this with the help of her parents, Michelle and Mike.

“Hopefully they come out, see a little bouquet on their ground and start smiling,” Mike said.

The family has dropped off dozens of tiny bouquets for their neighbors in Winters over the last couple of weeks. Michelle got the idea after she remembered how simple gestures like these make all the difference for her, as she battles breast cancer.

“When I was going through my treatment, people would bring me flowers and it made me happy,” Michelle said.

These random acts of kindness double as a way to support local businesses, too. The McClains buy their bouquets from Roxie’s Flower Truck, a local floral business not seeing much traffic as people stay home.

“Not only is she delivering to other people, she’s helping my little business and the flower farmers,” Kristen Karlen, owner of Roxie’s Flower Truck said.

She dropped off 12 bouquets for delivery on Tuesday morning.

It’s those little things that can make a person’s day in a trying time. Watching his wife and daughter do good makes Mike’s day.

“They make me smile every time I see the pictures of her dropping them off and running away,” Mike said.

This kindness movement is one the McClains say can only grow from here.

“I think everybody needs a little support,” Mike said. “A little love in their lives.”

And the McClains want to deliver it. As of Tuesday, the McClains have delivered 32 bouquets at random with no plans of stopping. They never know whose home they’re leaving them on. They just hope it helps.