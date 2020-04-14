ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A young man was arrested after leading officers on a short car chase in Elk Grove Monday night, police say.

The incident started a little after 9:30 p.m. Elk Grove police say an officer patrolling the area near Whitelock Parkway and Terrazo Drive spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver instead hit the gas.

A short chase followed but ended quickly when the driver decided to stop. However, the driver and an unidentified passenger got out and ran.

With the help of an air unit from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the driver – identified by police as 18-year-old Daejon Ceaser – was arrested.

Ceaser is now facing charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, felony evading and resisting arrest.