AUBURN (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding two men accused of stealing beer from an Auburn 7-Eleven and pushing a clerk.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Auburn Ravine Road convenience store.

Auburn police say one of the men distracted the clerk while the other man grabbed a case of beer. He then tried to run out, but the clerk saw what was happening and tried to get in the way.

The man with the beer then pushed the clerk and ran out to a waiting truck.

Police note that the force used on the clerk makes this crime a felony.

Surveillance photos captured the two men who entered the store and the waiting truck.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Auburn police at (530) 823-4223.