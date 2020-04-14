Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding two men accused of stealing beer from an Auburn 7-Eleven and pushing a clerk.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Auburn Ravine Road convenience store.

Auburn police say one of the men distracted the clerk while the other man grabbed a case of beer. He then tried to run out, but the clerk saw what was happening and tried to get in the way.

Surveillance photo of the suspects. (Credit: Auburn Police Department)

The man with the beer then pushed the clerk and ran out to a waiting truck.

Police note that the force used on the clerk makes this crime a felony.

Surveillance photos captured the two men who entered the store and the waiting truck.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Auburn police at (530) 823-4223.