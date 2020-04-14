



STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was pizza night Tuesday at a Stockton homeless shelter thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

It wasn’t the idea of big-name company or a church group. Instead, a nine-year-old with a passion to help bought the special treat with money she found at an Easter egg hunt.

Estrella used the $41 she found this weekend to buy pies from Express Pizza and feed the homeless. The pizzeria also stepped up to donate some food to the shelter, inspired by Estrella’s kind heart.

She’s as shy as she is sweet, but what she didn’t say audibly, she spoke loud and clear with her actions.

Along with a fist-bump from the folks at the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless, came the surprising news that Estrella’s kind gesture is gonna be stretched big-time, feeding about 90 people, kids included.

Any way you slice it, Estrella stepped-up big time.

“I think she’s an angel, I really do. I think she’s an angel. A lot of people don’t think about our families,” shelter director Jojo Rimmer said. “An to spend her Easter money too? That’s… a lot.”

A touching reaction to a touching gesture at a time when we’re all so far apart physically. This one move reminding us all we’re all in this together.