YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials say a Yolo County nursing home is suffering from an outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected dozens of residents and staff members.

On Monday, Yolo County Public Health announced the outbreak at the nursing home.

One resident at the facility has died, officials say.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about another COVID-19 death and an outbreak in a nursing home,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman in a statement.

In total, health officials say 35 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the facility so far. Of those, 23 of those are residents and 12 are staff. Testing is still underway for all facility staff and residents, so that number may go up.

The facility has isolated residents and staff that have tested positive. Nurses are also being screened for coronavirus symptoms before each shift.

Officials did not name the facility, nor did they disclose where in the county it is located.

Yolo County has seen 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as of Monday, county health officials say.