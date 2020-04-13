



Sideshows are a growing problem on California roads and are also causing mounting concern during the pandemic.

The latest one in our area happened over the weekend on Florin Road in South Sacramento. Several hundred people crowded the streets to watch the show.

Sideshows are illegally performed and dangerous to watch up close, but with boredom sinking in, people are chasing any excitement and forgetting social distancing.

South Sacramento’s Florin Road illegally turned into a drag strip with some 150 vehicles.

As well as the cars, the even more concerning thing you see in this video are crowds of people. The CHP says more than 300 people were extremely close together.

“I saw a bunch of smoke in the middle of the street and pulled up and said ‘something’s on fire’ over there,” said Geremy Turner.

Turner says he shot video of the sideshow from a distance.

“I’m aware we’re supposed to be social distancing, that’s why I kept my distance. If you noticed, I didn’t want to be around stuff like that,” he said.

The show happened just feet from a retail store where he was working.

These sideshows aren’t new. Police say they happen way too often in California.

One in Stockton a couple of months ago had neighbors irate over the illegal driving and danger to the area.

“We don’t need that we have good hard-working people here, so we don’t need that,” said Randy Lilly, a Stockton resident.

State police say they are cracking down even more.

An 18-year old from Santa Rosa was arrested at the Florin Road sideshow after he reportedly slammed his car into a parked patrol vehicle.