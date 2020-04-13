Question of the Day Pt 2Tina wants to know, what seems too difficult to try?

Trivia Toast Pt 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on board games.

Align Botanica ShopAlign Botanica shop makes hand poured, small batch, nontoxic, 100% soy candles with lead and zinc free wicks and paraffin free. They are based in Cameron Park and still open for business! Dina Kupfer is live with them to learn more about the business!

Rover to the Rescue Pt 4This time, a Good Day viewer is sharing the love by donating some rolls or the TP fairy to give out! Thanks Inez!

Open for Biz: Tresetti’sWe met some of the members of the Facebook group "Turlock to go" last week... This week we asked them to recommend restaurants in nearby communities offering to-go and curbside pick-up! Today we visited one of their favorites in Modesto called Tresetti’s!

