Question of the Day Pt 2
Tina wants to know, what seems too difficult to try?
7 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt 2
Court is testing the hosts knowledge on board games.
7 hours ago
Align Botanica Shop
Align Botanica shop makes hand poured, small batch, nontoxic, 100% soy candles with lead and zinc free wicks and paraffin free. They are based in Cameron Park and still open for business! Dina Kupfer is live with them to learn more about the business!
7 hours ago
Rover to the Rescue Pt 4
This time, a Good Day viewer is sharing the love by donating some rolls or the TP fairy to give out! Thanks Inez!
7 hours ago
Open for Biz: Tresetti’s
We met some of the members of the Facebook group "Turlock to go" last week... This week we asked them to recommend restaurants in nearby communities offering to-go and curbside pick-up! Today we visited one of their favorites in Modesto called Tresetti’s!
7 hours ago
Monday's Show Info (4/13/20)
Sunday's Show Info (4/12/20)
Saturday's Show Info (4/11/20)
Friday's Show Info (4/10/20)
Thursday's Show Info (4/9/20)
Online Video Dating Spikes As People Seek Romantic Connection During Quarantine
April 13, 2020 at 7:50 am
