



While millions of Americans will be getting a stimulus check this week from the federal government, for many it could be several more weeks, even months, before the much needed financial help arrives.

For the more than 50 million Americans who have direct deposit set up with the IRS and who meet the income qualifications, their payment should be deposited into their accounts by the end of the week.

What if you have not recently filed taxes? How do you get a check?

Go to irs.gov and click on the “Non-filers: enter payment info here” tab. This will take you to a portal where those who are not required to file taxes because of a low income can provide their address or banking information to the IRS.

What if you did file taxes but did not set up direct deposit? Is there a way to get your check sooner?

Yes. This week the IRS will launch an app called, “Get My Payment.” It is supposed to be up and running by April 17.

On this app, you’ll be able to enter your bank account information so you can have your payment sent straight to your account. This will be much faster than waiting for a paper check to come in the mail.

What if my direct deposit information has changed?

The new “Get My Payment” app will not allow taxpayers to change bank account information that’s already on file. The IRS says this is to protect against fraud. As of now, if an old bank account was closed, you will likely have to wait for a paper check.

Is there a way for people to track their stimulus check?

Yes. The “Get My Payment” app will allow people to go online and check the status of their payment. You will be asked to enter your Social Security number and bank account information so make sure you are on the IRS website.

The IRS warns taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams.