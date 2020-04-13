



Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a plan to slowly return our region to normal. Public health and controlling the spread of the virus will be a priority.

Governor Inslee of Washington and Governor Brown of Oregon have joined forces with Newsom to devise a plan that will likely focus on supporting the economy.

“[I] would temper expectations…because I think it is going to be a very gradual return to some form of normalcy,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The plan will likely be rolled out in phases.

“…Maybe manufacturing and construction are opened up first… and then, a bit later, nonessential retail stores, and then sometime after that, restaurants,” U.C. S.F. Epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford told the L.A. Times.

Newsom’s announcement came just hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York and its East Coast partners are also going to start finding a way to slowly get back to normal.

“Do it carefully, do it slowly, and do it intelligently, and while you’re opening that valve, watch the meter. What’s the meter? The meter is the infection rate,” said Cuomo.

The priority is to keep people healthy. If states go back to normal too quickly? You risk landing right back at square one.

“If we’re not careful about how we begin transition there is every risk in reality that the numbers we have avoided will instead become the reality,” said Steinberg.

Despite what the governor says on Tuesday, there likely won’t be any immediate changes.

Governor Newsom is expected to make a full announcement Tuesday afternoon.