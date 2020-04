AUBURN (CBS13) – The mayor of Auburn is stepping down after he made controversial comments aimed at President Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Mayor Bill Kirby said he would nominate Auburn Councilmember Daniel Berlant as the city’s new mayor, effective April 27.

Kirby has been critical of the president on social media, sharing content that references the KKK and Hitler. Kirby told cBS13 the posts were meant to be private.