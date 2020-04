Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

“Masks for America”Buck Mason, the men's retail company has been responding to the need for non-medical masks, where orders are going up by the thousands every hour and they have already donated 100,000 masks!

Pesto Deviled EggsLaura McIntosh, host of the PBS show Bringing It Home with Laura McIntosh. She's going to do a cooking segment via Zoom! She's showing us how to make pesto deviled eggs!

Date Night In a BoxDate Night delivered? If date night is seeming like a distant memory then what you need is custom delivered curated date night box to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home! Megan Pruitt, founder of Date Night In, will tell us more on how to keep date night alive!

At-Home with PetsAmid the coronavirus outbreak, people are working remotely with new coworkers: their pets. It just so happens that National Pet Day is coming up on April 11th! Today, we are talking to Erin Askeland, an expert from Camp Bow Wow, the premier doggy day and boarding franchise, to share some helpful tips for working at home with pets.

