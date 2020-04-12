STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of fatally stabbing another man during a fight in Stockton, authorities say.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Jose Anaya, 27, for the homicide of Eduardo Salazar, also 27.

The office says the two men engaged in a fight in the 2000 block of S. Olive Avenue. Salazar suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

Anaya faces a murder charge and the office says the investigation remains ongoing.