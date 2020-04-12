STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Approximately 300 inmates in Stanislaus County will be released on Monday as a result of a statewide emergency order that set bail to zero for lower-level offenses to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in jail populations, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

The state Judicial Council adopted the order on April 6 and said the decision was made to “safely reduce jail populations” during the pandemic.

No inmates at the county jail have tested positive for coronavirus. It is unclear the exact number of inmates that will be released as the final number will be determined on Monday.

As of Sunday night, Stanislaus County has reported a total of 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The temporary bail schedule applies to most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. Bail will still be applied to violent felonies and sex crimes.

“We are at this point truly with no guidance in history, law, or precedent,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the council, said in a press release. “And to say that there is no playbook is a gross understatement of the situation. In developing these rules, we listened to suggestions from our justice system partners, the public, and the courts, and we greatly appreciate all of the input. Working with our court stakeholders, I’m confident we can preserve the rule of law and protect the rights of victims, the accused, litigants, families and children, and all who seek justice. It’s truly a team effort.”