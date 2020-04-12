SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Easter Sunday, the owners of the Sacramento Rendering Company give 250 meals to healthcare workers at Mercy General Hospital.

All of the donated meals were enough to feed the entire hospital staff during their holiday shift.

“Our family is pleased to support the brave healthcare heroes who are working tirelessly to care for our community during these trying times,” said Michael Koewler, whose family owns and operates the rendering company. “We hope that this meal will express our sincere appreciation while uplifting spirits this Easter Sunday.”

The brunch meals include fruit, french toast, quiche and more.