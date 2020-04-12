SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento family surprised their 89-year-old great-grandmother with a social distance Easter parade.

Mary Rojas is used to daily visits from her family and friends but because of the coronavirus and statewide stay-at-home order, she’s gone nearly a month without a visit from anyone.

“We needed a lift, just doing this for her,” said Mellisa Ortiz, Rojas’ granddaughter

For more than 65 years, the close-knit family has gathered to celebrate holidays at their great-grandmother’s home in East Sacramento.

This year, they wanted to give everyone a much-needed emotional boost with this special one-of-a-kind family celebration.