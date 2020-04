GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – The city of Grass Valley is proposing layoffs to some of its public employees because of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is projecting a loss of $650,000 to its general fund through the end of June because of a drop in sales and hotel taxes.

The proposed layoffs would include an engineer, two accountants, and an administrative clerk.

The city is also proposing to freeze 7 vacant positions, including three firefighter positions.