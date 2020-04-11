AUBURN (CBS13) – A healthcare worker at an Auburn care facility has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a staff member.

Ryan Nakao, Administrator at Rock Creek Care Center, confirmed the diagnosis to CBS13 and said three other staff members are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“No patients are exhibiting symptoms,” Nakao said in a statement. “We are working in close coordination with county health officials to monitor everyone else in the facility.”

Nakao said the employee who tested positive is also in self-isolation and is experiencing mild symptoms. As of Saturday, Placer County had over 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 4 deaths.