STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody after the Stockton Police Department said he bit off a piece of another man’s ear during a fight.

Abraham Ibarra, 23, faces a charge of mayhem and the victim, 29, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The altercation happened just after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Lindsay Street.

The department did not say what caused the fight.