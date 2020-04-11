Produce Express
Your Produce Man’s Spring Fantasia Salad
Ingredients
1 ea Cantaloupe
2 ea Red Grapefruit
2 ea Avocados (ripe Hass)
1 TBS Lemon Juice (fresh)
1 TBS Seasoned Rice Vinegar
2 TBS Vegetable Oil
2 TBS Honey
1/4 cup Mint Leaves (freshly cut)
to taste Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Mix the oil, vinegar, lemon juice, honey, chopped mint. Set aside at room
temperature.
- Cut the top and bottom of your grapefruit, then cut off the peel. Cut out the
sections, leaving the membranes. Put the sections into a bowl.
- Cut the Cantaloupe in half and remove the seeds. With a melon baller, scoop
out balls from the melon flesh. Add the melon balls to the segments. Chill the
fruit for at least 30 minutes.
- Cut the Avocados in half. Discard the pit. Cut each half in half. Peel off the
skin, then cut the flesh into chunks.
- Toss the Avocados into the fruit mixture.
- Pour the dressing over the fruit mixture. Toss gently.
- Garnish with a mint leaf and serve immediately.