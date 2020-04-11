Question of the Day/ Dance PartyCourt wants to know, what's for dinner tonight?

14 hours ago

Open For Biz: Bricks And Minifigs MantecaFormer school superintendent and Lego lover turns his passion into a profitable business! We're live at Bricks and Minifigs Manteca, where owner Jason Messer made the leap online and took his shop virtual!

14 hours ago

Sewing Group Making MasksLori Wallace is talking with a Sacramento mom and her children who have sewed over 150 mask for local healthcare providers!

15 hours ago

Virtual Easter Egg HuntDave Grasoff is Roseville where they will be holding a virtual Easter egg hunt in Buljan Park!

15 hours ago

Deb the Nut InspectorDave Grasoff introduces us to his sister Deb, the nut inspector!

15 hours ago