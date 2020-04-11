SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Even amid the coronavirus crisis, Saturday was a busy day for golf courses across Sacramento County, like Haggins Oaks. The parking lot was packed with cars as golfers hit the green, but not everyone was happy about their decision.

The sound of a good swing paired with some sunshine makes a good mix for golfers like Tom Crook and Alisha Griffin-Crook. Both went to Haggin Oaks searching for something to do and stay active in the era of coronavirus and social distancing.

“It’s pretty much it other than walking,” Tom said. Their concern for health still high with this pandemic, but they say there are enough distancing protocols to feel safe.

“I personally am very concerned about being too close these days,” Alisha said.

Though even with strict rules on the course, others beg to differ. About a mile away from Haggin Oaks, Eric Zwin had strong opinions about golf courses being open.

“I get people. Their groceries and medicine, that’s essential,” Zwin said. “It’s a risk to people’s health and safety is what it is.”

Still, hundreds flocked to golf courses across Sacramento County on Saturday. People came from as far as the Bay Area, where most golf courses are closed. But many golfers say with this sport, distance comes naturally.

“(You’re) Not in their line of sight, not stepping on their line on the putting green,” Tom Crook said.

Haggin Oaks put up a number of signs promoting social distancing, and in the time CBS13 was there, they constantly reminded people over the intercom to stay 6-feet apart.