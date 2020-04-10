STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist last week.

Jesus Antonio Flores, 20, of Delhi, was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly collision that happened just before 7 p.m. on April 1 along westbound Marshall Road, Modesto area CHP said.

Flores is accused of striking Patterson resident Frankie Sanchez, who was riding his bike, and propelling him from his bike causing fatal injuries. CHP said Flores continued driving away from the scene and was eventually located thanks to a community tip.

Flores was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail where he faces charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.