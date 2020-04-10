SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least 16 million jobs were lost in three weeks with the U.S. economy in disarray, but there is one industry that’s booming during the coronavirus crisis: the security business.

With shops and stores closed due to the statewide stay-at-home order, some business owners at forced to beef up security to keep burglars at bay.

The cars and crowds that would normally be out on a Friday night are mostly gone and it appears some thieves are taking advantage of these desolate conditions.

The owner of Ball Security says demand for his business has gone up 60 percent since the mandatory shelter in place orders went into effect, and new crime stats show there’s a reason for concern.

The Sacramento Police Department reported 59 burglaries in the week before the stay at home order was issued – and that number jumped to 90 one week into the quarantine – a 53 percent increase.

But most of the time, just seeing the guards is a deterrent.

The coronavirus has also changed the way guards approach suspicious people.

Thieves can also face looting charges – which carries a mandatory six-month sentence and fines up to $10,000.