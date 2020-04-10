SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento City Unified School District is handing out approximately 8,600 laptops today and tomorrow to students as the district is set to begin virtual learning on Monday.

One computer is being distributed to each family of students between kindergarten and sixth grade. Students must visit their school to pick up their laptops.

The district said it ordered 20,000 laptops right when schools closed, but they’re still waiting on several shipments.

SCUSD said they are using a hybrid plan consisting of computers, phones and other materials in the meantime so students can still participate in distance learning.