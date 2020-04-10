ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Three suspected squatters were arrested after they were discovered by a maintenance worker inside a Roseville building.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the worker showed up to a shift earlier this week at a building along the 6000 block of Douglass Boulevard and noticed some things out of place. Walking to the back of the building, the worker soon discovered that a roll-up door was unlocked.

When he went to open the unlocked door, someone pulled it back down and tried to lock it.

Deputies were called and three suspects were soon found inside: 33-year-old James Pryde, 33-year-old Jamison Lipps and 32-year-old Matthew Douglass.

Not only did it appear the men were squatting inside the building, deputies say they also found a car and motorcycle inside – as well as graffiti-painted walls.

The men are all facing charges of second-degree burglary, felony vandalism and trespassing.