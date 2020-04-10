



– Lira’s Supermarket in Rio Vista announced on Friday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The supermarket sent out a letter to the community saying that the employee contacted the store by phone to notify them of the positive diagnosis.

The store said the employee has not been in since April 5 and that they are committed to remaining open while implementing protections for customers and employees.

Lira’s said all other employees were notified and urge customers to continue practicing social distancing.

As of Friday evening, Solano County has reported a total of 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.