RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A food bank in Rancho Cordova is seeing a need for food triple during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have USDA-approved items,” said Debbie Bailey. “Your canned foods here, and then we have some extra cleaning stuff today.”

Bailey is sorting bags at the Cordova Community Food Locker.

“I lost my job, so this is a good place to be and help out,” Bailey said.

They are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. John Vianney Church. On Fridays, they team up with Blessings in a Backpack to make sure there is extra food so students in need can be fed over the weekend – and it’s needed now more than ever.

“The virus has impacted everybody. We are continuing to see numbers increase,” said Director Linda Condon.

The non-profit, which has been around 33 years, usually sees 100 people. Last Friday they saw 400.

“I try my best to get food for my family ‘cause I don’t want my kids to starve. I will starve before my kids do,” said James Wise.

Normally, families are allowed to come once a month. But because of COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown, staff are seeing them two to three times a month.

“It’s a drive-thru. It’s like going to the grocery store and people giving you a table full of groceries,” said Condon.

It’s not just the availability of the food, but also the way it’s being presented. Carts are lined up and food put on the table, that way people can put it in their car so they can remain socially Distant.

“People are grateful, thankful. It’s really nice,” Bailey said.